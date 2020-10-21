Carolyn Raye Roberts
Farmington - Carolyn Raye Roberts, 70, passed on October 20, 2020. Born in Lubbock, TX in 1949 to William and Mildred Childress.
Carolyn graduated from Farmington High School in 1967. She went on to receive her Associates Degree from San Juan College and retired from the District Attorney's Office. She enjoyed taking cruises, exploring the mountains and lakes in Colorado, reading, and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thurman (Gene) Roberts; her daughter, Laura Roberts; and her mother, Mildred Childress. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Roberts; brother, Mark (Kathy) Childress; and sister-in-law, Renee Childress.
Visitation will be Friday October 23, 2020 from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at Memory Gardens Friday October 23, 2020 at 2:30pm and officiated by James Vaughn.
Carolyn's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com
