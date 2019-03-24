|
Carolyn Sue (Roberts) Beavers
Bloomfield - On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Carolyn slipped quietly from this life in her apartment in Bloomfield, NM. Carolyn was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 9, 1953 to Helen Fern Tanner. At the age of 2, her family relocated to Wichita, KS. It is in Wichita where Carolyn spent the majority of her life, and raised her family. Carolyn was the proud mother of 6 children. Carolyn spent most of her life as a homemaker caring for and raising her family. For many years, Carolyn battled several health issues.
In 2014, Carolyn's son and daughter in law moved her to Anchorage, AK so that they could provide care for her. In 2016, Carolyn's daughter in law started her own battle with cancer, and Carolyn moved down to Bloomfield, NM with her daughter and son in law. Carolyn was well loved by so many people, and made friends easily.
Carolyn's struggles with failing health are now but a memory. Carolyn is now sitting in the lap of our Savior, Jesus Christ having every tear and struggle of this life wiped away.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her mother, brothers, and her oldest son, David Calvin Koch II.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Alfrieda Diane Koch (Manuel Munoz) of Bloomfield, NM. Preston Dean Beavers II (Amber Beavers) of Wichita. KS. James Lyle Beavers (Vania Beavers) of Murray. KY. Reva Elizabeth Beavers-Shafer (Nick Shafer) of Wichita. KS. Joseph Matthew Sekavec of Wichita KS.
Carolyn was also blessed with many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and adopted family members too numerous to list.
Carolyn will be cremated and have her ashes spread in Alaska as per her wishes.
Services to be held at the First Baptist Church of Bloomfield, NM. at a date TBA.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Lisa Ibach-Koch, her family, and the estate of David C. Koch II for their overwhelming love and support in the planning and execution Carolyn's final arrangements. Without your support, we would have been lost. Thank you, and may God bless.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019