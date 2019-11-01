|
|
Carr Duane Stolworthy
Carr Duane Stolworthy a long time resident of Farmington passed away from this life, Saturday, 26 October 2019. Carr was residing with his daughter and son-in-law, Nate and Sandy Broadhead in Yuma, Arizona,
Carr was born 15 March 1928 in Bluff, Utah. His parents are Jesse Henry Stolworthy and Lula Lurene Gillespie. He was the ninth child of thirteen. His family moved to Kirtland, New Mexico when he was 8 days old. He got his first name from Joseph Carr McGee who gave him is first pair of shoes. He grew up in Kirtland, helping his Dad around the farm and later trucking supplies to various trading posts on the Navajo reservation,
He married Willie Lorain Alexander on 15 March 1946 at the Stolworthy home in Kirtland. Carr and Willie were later sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 20 August 1953. They began their married life together working on the Navajo reservation and living at the Burnham Trading Post. Carr and Willie moved to south Texas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada and Canada working with seismograph crews. He and his family moved back to Farmington in 1963. He finished his working career working for the City of Farmington Power Plant in 1992.
Carr served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints working in the Bishop's Storehouse in Farmington. He served as a temple worker in the Albuquerque Temple.
Carr is reunited with his parents as well as with his 12 siblings and his daughter Beverly and son-in-law Larry Henley. He will greatly be missed by his wife Willie of 73 years; his children Sandra (Nathan Broadhead) and Mark (Linda); his grandchildren Kimbally (Stan Gardner), Tami (Travis Newby), and Amanda; his great grandchildren Taygen Newby, Natalie Rushmeyer, Ty Bowen, Anika Bowen, and Tanner Newby.
A public viewing will be held at Brewer Lee and Larkin on November 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm.
The family viewing will be at 9:15am November 6,2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Knudsen Chapel 1310 East 25th Street. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 am.
Internment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Farmington.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019