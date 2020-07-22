1/1
Carrie Higgins
Carrie Higgins

Farmington - Carrie Leigh (Gipson) Higgins

Carrie passed away in Albuquerque July 18, 2020 at the age of 34. She married her high school sweetheart, Jonathan Higgins. She enjoyed the performing arts and loved music. She had a beautiful daughter, Jocelyn, in 2017. Carrie was a creative artist who worked in different media including drawing, painting and floral design. She loved being a pet parent to her animals.

Carrie is survived by her husband Jonathan and daughter Jocelyn; mother and stepfather Freida and Leslie John; father and stepmother Richard and Belinda Gipson; brother Kacey Gipson and his wife Trina; sister Kimberly Jim; brothers Micah Dempsey and James Gipson; stepsister Vanessa Ray; mother-in-law D'aun Nolen; brother-in-laws Dustin Nolen and Jeremy Higgins and his wife Autumn. Carrie is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Nora and Harold Gipson; and maternal grandparents Louise Sam and Johnny Maize.

Services will be held Friday July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Aztec Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers please donate at gf.me/u/yhb2mk to help lay Carrie to rest.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
10:00 AM
Aztec Church of Christ
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 23, 2020
Missy, you will be missed...
Deanna Alvarado
Family
July 23, 2020
Rest in Paradise my Sweet Little Girl. I will miss you..
Nelda Benallyson
Friend
