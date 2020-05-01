|
|
Caryle Lou Colerick
Spring - Caryle Lou Colerick, age 89, passed away in Spring, TX, on April 1st, 2020; after a long, courageous, battle with cancer. During that time, she never lost her sharp wit and wonderful sense of humor. Caryle spent her last four years living at Wood Glen Court, in Spring, TX, where she touched many lives, and will be missed by all.
Caryle was born in Broadwater, NE to Elsie M. and Garvand B. Fulcher and had one sister, Lois. She attended Chadron State College, in Chadron, NE; where she also met and married her husband, Lyle L. Colerick. The two were married for 56 years, and had 3 sons. Although, they lived in several places throughout their lives, they settled in Farmington, NM in 1972, where she worked in the family-owned real estate appraisal Business. Caryle was also the coordinator for Reach for Recovery (a program for breast cancer patients) sponsored by the , for many years.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Lyle, son Mike, infant son William, her parents, her sister Lois and brother in law, Howard Mathis.
Caryle is survived by her son Mark and his wife Nancy, and their three children (Caryle's grandchildren), Matt with his wife Jennifer, Joe with his wife Christy and Katie with her husband Haydn. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren; Mollie, Sammy, Wyatt, Charlotte, Morgan, Emma and Izzy. Caryle delighted in being around her great grandchildren and watching them grow during her final years living in Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to the Connelly Hospitality House, c/o San Juan Medical Foundation, P.O. Box 110, Farmington, NM 87499.
Due to the Corona Virus outbreak, funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020