Catherine (Kay) Boddy
Farmington - Catherine (Kay) Boddy was born to Mable and Harold Turner in Claremont NH on March 18, 1921, and passed away on Feb. 28, 2020. Kay grew up in Claremont with her younger sister Priscilla; spending their summers with their grandparents on Lake Sunapee. When she graduated from Business School she worked in New York City riding the Staten Island Ferry each day; where she met her husband Clayton Boddy. They were married and traveled with the war; sending them to places around the United States and Japan. They eventually relocated to Farmington NM where they finished raising their three boys. In addition to being a loving mother and grandmother, Kay was also a community leader. She began Farmington's first Welcome Wagon and was known as the Welcome Wagon Lady. She spearheaded many fundraising committees in the community, was actively involved in the Chamber of Commerce Redcoats, served as the local president of Epsilon Sigma Alpha service sorority, and was an accomplished moderator of many style shows in Farmington. Kay and Clayton had many friends and loved to travel.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton, her sister Priscilla, and her son Terry. She is survived by her son Ron (Lorna) Boddy, Jeff (Judy) Boddy, and daughter-in-law Cindy Boddy. By her grandchildren, Steve (Beth) Boddy, Mike (Linda) Boddy, April (Jason) Hughes, Jon Boddy, Dr. Kimberly Boddy (Tim), Brian Boddy, Shawna (Glen) Riley, Rebecca (Brandon) Crismon. Her great grandchildren, Hannah, Johnathan, Caeleigh, Anthony, Cassie, Brandon, Ryan, and Kyra. Nieces Patty Kay (Don) Tharp and Jan Hayes. A private memorial will be held for close family members.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020