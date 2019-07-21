|
Cathy Lybrook
Farmington - JULY 15, 1952 —JULY 15,2019
Cathy (Mann) Lybrook passed into the loving arms of our Lord on July 15, 2019. She was born July 15, 1952 in Odessa, Tx. She was 67 years old and resided in Farmington for 63 years. Funeral services for family members will be held Friday, July 26 at Memory Gardens.
Cathy graduated from Farmington High School in 1970 and received her cosmetology license in 1974. She was a loving mother, grandmother and precious sister. She enjoyed creating colorful abstract paintings, ceramics, rock collecting, going to the movies and classic rock music. One of her favorite hobbies was shopping and she always had a stack of little treasures for her loved ones. She lived life to the fullest, loved to laugh and led a life that focused on love for her family.
Cathy's mother, Kathryn Ewing and her father, Edgar Mann preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons and their families; Dwight and Peggy Lybrook and daughter Lacey; Mitchel and Holly Lybrook and their son Caleb and daughters Aubrie, Brynley and Carly; Kent Lybrook and Denise Solaris Ortega and her three sisters and their families Judy Mann and Jeff Boddy children Brian Boddy, Shawna Riley, Rebecca Crismon, Traci Mann and Patrick Reilly and Becky Mann and sons Austin Mann and Chandler Mann Retherford.
She will be greatly missed.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 21, 2019