Cecelia Charles Begaye, 61, of Newcomb, went home to the Lord on Saturday, July 28, 2019 at Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock. She was born July 15, 1958 in Farmington to Richard Charles Jr. and Louise Shorty. She was born to the Tabaaha clan, born for the Dzil tl ahnii clan. She has three sons Kyle Craig Edsitty, Zachary Charles Begaye, and Joshua Grant Begaye.
Cecelia was known as Cooki and grew up in Newcomb. She has two brothers, Ted Charles, Kevin Charles and five sisters, Annabelle Lopez, Gwendolyn Charles, Phoebe Charles, Wanda Begay, and Angela Sloan.
Cooki was employed with the Indian Health Services as a Medical Laboratory Technician for many years. She loved to play softball and basketball. She enjoyed watching her sons play basketball.
Cooki was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Darrell Ray Begaye, and a sister.
She has three grandchildren, Dakota Dillion Edsitty, Jonique Haylee Edsitty, and Jourdin Kyleigh Edsitty.
The funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Farmington, NM. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. A reception will follow at Farmington Civic Center.
Pallbearers are Dakota Edsitty, Nicholas Begaye, Kevin Begaye, Orlando Contreras, Landry Pioche, Matthew Crockett.
Honorary pallbearers are Ted Charles, Kevin Charles, Gabriel Rodriguez, Duran Charles, Warren Jim, Wyatt Jim, Daniel Lopez, Leland Lopez, Derek Baldwin, David Lewis, Leonard Lopez, Sev Toledo.
Cooki is in the care of Cope Memorial Funeral Home, 404 W. Arrington Street, Farmington, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019