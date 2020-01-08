Services
Cope Kirtland Chapel
458 County Road 6100
Kirtland, NM 87417
(505) 598-9636
Cecil T. Begay

Cecil T. Begay Obituary
Cecil T Begay

Farmington - Cecil T. Begay, 80, of Farmington, NM passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Farmington, NM. He was born on June 20, 1939 in Beclabito, NM to Theodore and Thelma Begay.

A service will be held at 10 am in Friday, January 10, 2020 at Cross Roads Church, 2400 N. Butler Farmington, NM. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Cecil's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcomapny.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
