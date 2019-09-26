|
|
Celeste Beth Deswood
Farmington - 1983-2019
Thursday, September 19, 2019 we lost our loving auntie, sister, daughter, mother, wife and friend. She was born December 29, 1983 in Farmington, NM and lived in Fruitland with her loving family. Morgan Lake, three wheelers, sleepovers, trips to Albuquerque, and homemade water slides, (inside and outside of the house) are the words to summarize her childhood.
Later in life, she had a way to touch those around her. Her smile and laugh were contagious. She spread joy to others and was always there for those in her life. Family was the most important of all, which showed in the love for her soulmate, Jeromy and her two boys, Damien and Tayvin. They were her life and she sacrificed so much for their futures. Her other loves were music, attending concerts and exercise.
Celeste was welcomed in heaven by her older brother, Brian. She is survived by her "husband",Jeromy, sons, Damien and Tayvin, sister, Melissa, loving parents, Jeannie and Cecil and her furry kids, Baby Destiny and Chappie. We would like to thank those in her life, the KFC family and her friends, she will truly be missed.
Funeral Service will be held at Riverside Bread of Life Church (713 Road 6100 Fruitland, NM, 87416) on Saturday September, 28th at 11am with a reception immediately following. A memorial fund is available at Wells Fargo, The Celeste Deswood Memorial Fund.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019