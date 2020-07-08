Charles Bingham Schofield
Farmington - Born February 25, 1920 in Manassa, Colorado to Charles Samuel and Eliza Mae (Bingham) Schofield. He had four siblings, three sisters: Zoa Winona, Jane Elizabeth, Cheryl Ann, and one brother, Aldred Edward, all of whom are deceased. He passed away over the great divide Monday, July 6, 2020. His 100th birthday party was celebrated by family and friends in February of this year.
His family moved to Farmington, New Mexico in 1939. Schofield Lane is named after his father as it was out in the country and had to have a location name. It was there he met his future wife, Mary Alice Horvath. In 1940 he was called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in The Northern States Mission. At the conclusion of his mission in May of 1942, the country was at war so in July he enlisted in the Army.
Charles and Mary Alice were married in Farmington on May 12, 1943. In August of that year, he shipped out to Fenton Field in Australia and was assigned to the 380th Bomb Group - Fifth Air Force as a flight engineer on a B24. He flew many missions and on January 19, 1944 was shot down over the Pacific. Out of a crew of eleven, six men survived on a five man raft twelve days until captured by the Japanese. The next eighteen months were spent in a Japanese prison camp.
He was liberated at the surrender of Japan and returned home to Farmington and Mary Alice and got on with his life. They settled down in Farmington and had a family of six sons and one daughter. He worked many years for Wallace Furniture installing floor coverings and the City of Farmington as Animal Control Officer.
He had a full life involved with family, horses, and law enforcement as he was one of the original members of the San Juan County Sheriff's Posse. He had over a sixty years membership in that organization. He also organized many pack trips with the Boy Scouts over the La Plata Mountains.
In February 2005, Mary Alice passed away after a long illness during which time Charles spent three years caring for her. He felt privileged to have spent almost sixty two years with her and caring for her as an honor. In June of 2006, he married Gwendolyn Dean, a local church member. They recently celebrated their 14th anniversary.
Besides the death of his Mary Alice, he was preceded by the death of a son Alan Charles. He is survived by his wife Gwendolyn, as well as six children; sons George Richard (Kathy), Bruce Aldred, John Paul (Val), Robert Wendell, Larry Dean (Kathy), and daughter Anita Jean (Mike) Hughes. He also has 25 grandchildren, and numerous greats and great-greats.
