Charles Lee Montoya
Aztec - 1956 - 2019
January 1956 - July 2019
Charlie Montoya, 63, of La Plata died on Thursday July 4, 2019, in Farmington. He was born in January, 1956 in Durango at Mercy Hospital to Chano and Stella Montoya. He was the 4th son of 7 children. His paternal grandpaents were Belarmino and Raquel Pacheco Montoya and maternal grandparents were Onofre and Alvina Martinez Jaquez. He was preceded by his brother Theodore who was the third son. He is survived by a daughter Charisse. She was the love of his life. His brothers Anthony, Louis and Thomas of La Plata, Davin of Hesperus, Colorado.; a sister, Andrea Dunn of Lamar, Colorado; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Charlie Montoya was best known for his witty personality and cowboy spirit. He loved to try new things and had fun wherever he went. He wore many different hats in his life, not just cowboy hats. He was a great son, brother, uncle, bronc rider, welder, world series black jack/poker player, pool player, two stepper, father and best friend. In his younger years, he enjoyed rodeoing and played pool. In his early career he worked at San Juan Power Plant as a welder. Later, he worked for Bolack as the Ranch Forman. His passion was ranching and cowboying. He loved his horses, boots, cowboy hats and saddles. He excelled in many different things. He learned to play cards and earned himself a spot in the World Series Black Jack tournament. When he wasn't cowboying, you could find him hunting, skiing, snowmobiling and eating steak and crab legs. Charlie touched each of us in different and unique ways and we all shared his hilarious sense of humor and warm smile.
How lucky were we. Adios, Charlie until we see you again at your ranch in the sky.
Celebration of life Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Farmington. (414 North Allen Ave. Farmington Nm 87401.) Interment will be at the family cemetery in La Plata.
In lieu of flowers, Charisse requests that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for another kind soul in his name.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 17, 2019