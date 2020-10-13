1/1
Charles Mulnix
Charles Mulnix

Charles K. Mulnix went home to be with the Lord on September 27, 2020. He was born May 29, 1969 to Albert and Edith Mulnix in Farmington, New Mexico. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Albert Lee Mulnix. He is survived by his beloved Aunt Bernice who raised him, four brothers, Tommy, Pat, Dwayne, and James Mulnix, two sisters Loretta Carrillo and Pamela Madrid. Charles also leaves behind his step sisters Rose Burch, Janet Garcia, and Mary Snow.

Charles loved all animals and enjoyed collecting many "things" during his lifetime. He will be greatly missed by anyone who had the privilege of knowing his kind and ornery heart.

An outdoor memorial service is planned for Charles at 1:00 pm on October 21, 2020 at Eastside Church of Christ, 2012 Huntzinger Ave. in Farmington.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
