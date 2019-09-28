Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Basilica of San Albino
Mesilla, NM
Charles Romero "Charlie" Sedillo


1952 - 2019
Charles "Charlie" Romero Sedillo

- - Charles "Charlie" Romero Sedillo, 67, passed away on September 18th, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 30th at 10:30 am at the World Harvest Church in Farmington, NM.

Charlie was born in Santa Rita, New Mexico to Don and Eleanor Sedillo on January 21, 1952. He went to school in Hurley, New Mexico and later to New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. He married Karen Sedillo on October 14th, 1988. He owned and operated La Madera Construction in Farmington, New Mexico and later moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he started Painted Sky Design and Construction. He worked as a site superintendent for R-Net Custom Homes in Scottsdale, Arizona for five years.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Karen Sedillo, daughter, Casey Sedillo, and sisters Marcia Sells, Donna Scott, and Cheryl Monaco
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
