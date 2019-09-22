|
Charles Wesley Stirnaman
Aztec - Charles Wesley Stirnaman Jr., 88, of Aztec, surrounded by family at home, Heard the Lords Angelic Conductor call "All Aboard" for the Heavenly Express, to be with his beloved wife of 57 years ~ Wilma, on Saturday September 7, 2019. Charles (Jr.) was born August 1, 1931 in Hurst, Illinois the 4th of 5 children born to Charles Wesley Stirnaman and Cora Ann Greathouse-Stirnaman. Charles met the love of his life on a blind date while attending Sparta High School, Illinois. Married on Christmas Day 1951 they would spend the rest of their lives together raising their children. Urged by his doctor to move west to ease his asthma Charles chose to resettle the family in Mesa, AZ, as it was spring training grounds for his favorite team the Chicago Cubs. While in Mesa, and later Payson, he and Wilma opened and operated Happy Pest Control for nearly 20 years. Charles' love of trains would eventually lead them to The Four Corners area where they would both work in the grocery business and make many new friends in Durango, CO., Farmington and Aztec, NM. Charles is survived and loved by his sister Peggy Ann Helmers of Chester, IL and his 8 children; Danny, Paul (Mary), Chuck (Vicky), Sandy Simpson (Ken), Pam Alvarado, (Rudy), Laura Thompson (Lyndel), Alan, and Dale . Charles was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019