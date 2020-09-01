Charliene Mae Burns



Farmington - FARMINGTON



Charliene Mae Barns



July 14, 1935-May 28, 2020



Charliene Mae Barns, 85, of Farmington, passed away Thursday, May 28, at the local hospital in Farmington. Charliene Mae Bacon (Charlie) was born July 14, 1935 in her family home on Savage St. in Raton, NM to Clara Combest and Henry Bacon. She was raised with family in occupational backgrounds of ranchers, seamstresses, butchers, school teachers and many entrepreneurs. She was a focused, loving and amazing woman that lived her life through Christ and shared her faith and gratitude with everybody that she crossed paths with.



She graduated from Raton High school in 1953. Being a hard worker by nature, Charliene started her life long journey by exaggerating about her age to work at the El Raton local movie theater at 14 to help with family expenses, moving on to working at Penny's with her cousin Donna and running around town with cousin Billie and Barbara. She always helped family, friends and strangers whenever assistance was needed. She knew the answer to almost every question or knew somebody that knew the answer if she didn't. Participating in March of dimes, International Order of Rainbow for Girls, state testing proctor, hospital trustee, devoted wife to a Free Mason, Shriner and foremost career military husband are just a few of her accomplishments. She was also president of the Future Home Makers of America throughout her senior year of high school and represented the state of New Mexico in National conference of 1953 which gave her the foundation of skills to open her first businesses Farmington Office Supply and Farmington Floral with her husband Brig. Gen.Bert G. Barns NMNG Ret.. And then eventually the famous Something Special Bakery and Tea Room where she shared her love and passion through baking and catering to the confectionary needs of San Juan County. She started her family and raised 4 sons Bert Glynn, Gary Wayne, Cody Lynn and Dean Alyn. She moved to Farmington in 1956 and was a longtime active member in the community. She was communicated with Emmanuel Baptist and Mountain Vista Baptist churches.



She is preceded in death by her husband Bert G. Barns, Father Henry Bacon, step father Cody Mitchell (or Pachie as she called him) and Mother Clara Combest, brother William Edward Mitchell, and son's Bert Glynn II, Gary Wayne, Cody Lynn. She is survived by her son Dean Barns, daughter-in-law Fang Lou , grand daughters Alesha Vesely, Zhang Ge Ning, Dennah Sutherland, and Dasha Barns, grandson Brandon Barns and great children Kayley Mason, Bethany Barns, Pax Nemmar, Harly, and Christopher. Thank you for all of your support, love, and friendship that we all shared with Charliene as she was famous and adored in many circles. A celebration of life in Farmington has been postponed to a later date due to current circumstances. May we all remember Charliene's friendship, love and never-ending faith.



A celebration of life will be held at Emmanuel Basptist Church at 10am on Saturday,September 12, 2020.









