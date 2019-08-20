|
Charlotte Ann Mason
Durango - Charlotte Ann Mason, 63, of Durango, Colorado passed away on Tuesday August 13, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico.
Charlotte was born June 14, 1956 to Roy and Clara May (Billings) Mason in Durango, Colorado. She grew up in Farmington and obtained her Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley in 1979. She also received a Master's degree in Reading: Elementary Education from Grand Canyon University.
Charlotte taught Special Education in Fort Collins, CO and Laramie, WY after graduating. It was in Laramie that she met Tim Paschke and they eventually married in 1983 in Durango. She continued to teach in Laramie after marriage until they settled in Craig, CO where she lived and taught for 25 years. She had one child, Nathan who was born in 1987. In 2013, Charlotte moved back to Farmington where she worked in the Farmington school system as a reading specialist until retiring in 2016 when she relocated to Durango. She was passionate about education. She enjoyed travel, was an avid quilter, and loved being a Grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Nathan Paschke and his wife Ashley and Grandson Hugo of Denver, CO; Stepson, Dylan (Sue) Costa-Paschke and son Gus of Seattle, WA; her sister, Marilee (Steve) Dexel of Farmington; brother, Roy (Sherry) Mason of Wichita Falls, TX; five nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held August 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church in Farmington, New Mexico with Megan Cullip officiating. Memorials or donations may be sent to the PEO chapter in Craig, Colorado (address below) for their scholarship fund.
PEO Chapter AJ
Scholarship Fund
833 School St.
Craig, CO. 81625
Charlotte's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2019