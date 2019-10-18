|
Cheryl Hickmott
Farmington - Cheryl Ann Hickmott, a resident of Farmington, passed away in Aztec on October 15, 2019. Cheryl graduated from San Juan College, as a pharmacy technician, with an Associate's Degree.
She worked for Presbyterian Medical Center for 17 years. Cheryl was in the Women's Army Corp as an Occupational Therapist. She was involved with Navajo Ministries for eight years.
She loved camping, photography, gardening,and children's ministry.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Margorite Boakes, her husband Art Hickman, and daughter Shanin Garvey.
Cheryl is survived by her daughter Brenda (Chad) Hunley, and her Fiance Stephen Bayens, and her sister Beverly (Glen) Leimer. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cory Hunley, Brian Hunley and Meghan Garvey.
Pallbearer will be Cory Hunley, Brian Hunley, Chad Hunley and Glen Leimer.
Graveside service will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Dave Dykstra will be officiating.
Cheryl is in the care of Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019