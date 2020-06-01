Cheryl Maness
Flora Vista - Cheryl was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Richard and Virginia Steele. The family moved to Aztec, New Mexico when she was young, where she attended Aztec schools. Cheryl worked very hard and enjoyed her 33 years driving a school bus for the Aztec School District. She loved her Junior High and High School kids, all of the activity trips, and being a substitute teacher. She retired in 2010; the Aztec School District and the State of New Mexico retired Buss #33 as well, in honor of her service.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Larry, and their two poodles Cricket and Sassy; her children Lee Moss, Christy (Fred) Cadrain, Terry (Paula) Maness; grandchildren Haley Moss, Madalyn Zastrow, Baley Moss, Lindsey Moss, Braden Zastrow, Taryn Maness; great-grandchildren Tynzlee Rios and Brayden Moss. Cheryl is also survived by her brothers Rick Steele, Fred (Marta) Steele, and sister Sandi Steele; nieces Sarah Schropp, Caysie LaRue, and nephew Fred Steele, Jr.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Richard Lee and Viriginia A. Steele.

Cheryl was a loving, caring, kind, and a proud mother of her children. There really wasn't a person she met that didn't like her - she was loved so much by so many. She was the best wife and mother anyone could ever ask for. Mom never missed one sports activity her children participated in and always supported them and cheered them on.

Graveside services will be held at Memory Gardens at 2:00p.m. on June 6, 2020.

Cheryl's care is entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St. in Farmington, 505-325-2211. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.farmingtonfuneral.com.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 5, 2020.
