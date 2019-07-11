|
Chester Owens
Farmington - He was an old school cowboy, always in his cowboy hat and wranglers and never without his signature mustache.
He was a man that could do anything, from riding a horse, driving and 18 wheeler, or working on his many carpentry projects, but most of all, he was a loving father, and a great friend.
Chester passed from this life on July 6, 2019. His presence will be missed, because he touched the lives of many.
His funeral services are pending. If you would like information on Chester's services, contact his family at 505-402-5739.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 11 to July 13, 2019