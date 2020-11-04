Chris Carter
Our wife, mother, and grandmother, Christine Ann Carter, 70, passed away November 2, 2020, in Bloomfield, New Mexico. She was born on March 19, 1950, in Los Angeles, California, to Antonio LoPresti and Marvel Sorenson LoPresti. She grew up with her three brothers in California, graduating early from Birmingham High School in 1967. She then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, graduating in May 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education. She later earned the equivalent of a Masters of Education Degree.
Chris married her eternal partner, Stephen W. Carter, in the Utah Salt Lake Temple on April 7, 1976. Over the following years, they were blessed with four sons: Blaine in 1977, Brent in 1979, Sean in 1981, and Doug in 1986. She was a busy mom who loved her family and enjoyed being in the thick of all their activities. She especially looked forward to their yearly trip to the beaches of California and Disneyland. While raising her boys, she was also a teacher with the Bloomfield Municipal Schools for 25 years. Additionally, she served as a part-time Municipal Judge for the City of Bloomfield.
She was an active member of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, where she cheerfully served in many callings; she particularly loved working in the Young Women organization.
Chris is survived by her husband, Stephen, and sons: Blaine (Alicia) of Heriman, Utah; Brent (Markelle) of Lehi, Utah; Sean of Bloomfield, New Mexico; and Doug (Jen) of Saratoga Springs, Utah; and by nine grandchildren - the lights of her life. She is also survived by her brothers: Dennis LoPresti of LaQuinta, California, and Robert LoPresti of Northridge, California. Chris is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Marvel LoPresti, and her brother, Richard LoPresti.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Church located at 731 East Center Street, Lindon, Utah, 84042. A visitation will be held from 9:45 til 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Brewer Lee & Larkin Funeral Home of Farmington, NM 87401; and Walker Funeral Home, Spanish Fork, UT 84660