Chris Gonzales "Cub" (57) entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at his home in Bloomfield, NM surrounded by his family. Growing up, Chris was a silver and Gold Glove Boxing Champ. He spent 30+ years working in the oilfield, known as "One of the good hands". He was a devout Catholic at St Mary's in Bloomfield, NM. Chris loved boating, fishing, camping, and watching the Dallas Cowboys football. He was a wonderful brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his sisters; Marquita (Joe) Early, Pauline (Raymon) Aranda, Sheila (Lucky) Gonzales. Carolyn Gonzales; a brother; Michael Gonzales "Bear", Son; Anthony Gonzales, Daughter; Erika Gonzales, grandchildren; Aaliyah, Autumn, Josiah, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his loving parents; Pablo, Jr and Lucy Gonzales, brother; Carl Gonzales. Chris' children would like to extend a special thanks to all of the family and friends for their dedication and continued support during this difficult time. Arrangements are being handled by Farmington Funeral Home, Farmington, NM. There will be a memorial service at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomfield, NM. on November 21st at 10:30am.






Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
