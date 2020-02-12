Services
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Christina Benally

Christina Benally Obituary
Christina Benally

Shiprock - Shiprock resident, Christina Benally, passed February 9, 2020, in Bloomfield, NM.

Services will be at the Shiprock Chapter House on February 16, 2020 from 10am-12pm.

Christina was born July 29, 1979 in Shiprock, NM to Marjorie and Wallace (late) Benally. Christina worked for 17 years with Dr. David Herman at Four Corners Orthodontics & Dental after graduating from Dental Academy in Phoenix, AZ in 1998. Christina was under the care of Basin Hospice and the family expresses their gratitude for their care and support.

Christina is survived by her husband, Uriel Tilden; two sons, Dominick and Camron Banyacya; three daughters Santanna Banyacya, Cadance and Kyra Tilden; brother, Lorenzo Benally, and sister, Carmelita Tapahonso.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020
