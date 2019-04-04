Services
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Master's Hand Church
Bloomfield, NM
Farmington - Christopher Hartsfield, 40, passed away March 27, 2019. Christopher was born to parents LeRoy and Penny Hartsfield on January 1, 1979. He enjoyed welding, wood burning, building things and doing tattoos. Christopher is preceded in death by his grandparents; Huck and Doris Hartsfield and great grand-parents; Charlie and Bea Copeland. He is survived by his parents; LeRoy and Penny Hartsfield, step mom; Beth Hartsfield, son; Blaine Hartsfield, daughter; Aliyah Hartsfield, brother; Cody Hartsfield, sister; Christy Cantrell and grandmother; Annice Durrett.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Master's Hand Church Bloomfield, NM

Christopher's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation 804 N Dustin Ave Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-325-9611
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019
