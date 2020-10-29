Cindey Kay Martinelli



Cindey Kay Martinelli went Home peacefully to our Heavenly Father on Monday October 19th 2020. Cindey was born June 19th 1955 to Joseph and Novella McKee in Buckeye, AZ. She enjoyed her childhood with her two sisters running through the Arizona sun and riding bikes. She graduated from Buckeye Union High School in 1973. She moved to downtown Phoenix where she worked as a phone operator. At a New Year's Eve party, she met her loving husband Richard Martinelli and they were married on April 13, 1974. Richard got a job with El Paso Natural Gas and the family relocated to Farmington, N.M in 1979.



Cindey enjoyed raising her children at home and for a time working for Bloomfield Schools in the cafeteria. She loved camping and fishing and driving her motorhome all around the country side. However, Mancos CO will forever be her favorite place on earth. She loved a good concert and could always be seen laughing and having a great time. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandsons whom she adored. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Nana, sister and aunt. Cindey's strength and faith cannot go unmentioned as her uplifting spirit throughout her life was undeniable. So many people found strength in her without her even knowing it.



Cindey was preceded in death by her husband Richard; daughter Angela Warner; Sister Cherrie Shaw; Parents Joe and Novella McKee; Nephew Michael O'Daniel; Sister In-law Sandra Martinelli.



She is survived by her daughter Alisha Martinelli; Son Stephen Martinelli; Daughter in-law Nicole; grandsons Kadan and Christian Martinelli; Sister Gloria Skaggs; Brother in- law Eddie Skaggs, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held November 14th in Gilbert AZ and one at a later date in Farmington NM. Cindey's Care is entrusted to Falconer Funeral Home in Gilbert, AZ.









