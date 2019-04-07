|
Cindisu Anne Graves Sanders Dehne
Farmington - Cindisu Anne Graves Sanders Dehne quietly passed from this life after a lengthy illness on March 31, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico in her home surrounded by family.
Cindisu was born to Marvin Jay and Patricia Ann Sanders in Silver City, New Mexico on September 28, 1961. In 1980 Cindi moved to Farmington, New Mexico with her family. She graduated from Farmington High school in 1981. Shortly thereafter she started her higher education at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, ultimately graduating from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico after earning her BS in English and Education.
Cindisu began her teaching career at Tohatchi High School in Tohatchi, New Mexico where she taught Spanish and coached volleyball and cheerleading. She loved teaching "my kids" and her passion for teaching took her to schools in Las Vegas, Nevada; Sanders, Arizona; Deming, New Mexico; Kirtland, New Mexico and Bloomfield, New Mexico.
Cindisu is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Anne McGrath Sanders. She is survived by her father, Marvin Jay Sanders; a brother, Michael Jay Sanders (Lori;) adopted sister, Tracy Hansen; Stepbrothers Steve White, Todd White (Christy,) and John Perry White (Sara,) and several nieces and nephews.
Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of the Four Corners (http://hs4c.org) or American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org)
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019