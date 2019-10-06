|
|
Cindy Maestas
Farmington - Our beloved Cindy Maestas was called home to her lord on Tuesday September 18, 2019. She was born along with her twin sister Mindy to Elgie and Millie Bellizio on April 9, 1957 in Salinas, California.
Cindy met the love of her life Sid Maestas and they were married February 10, 2006.
Cindy loved helping folks, which led to a career in Occupational Therapy. Through this career, she helped many patients to regain their strength and return to their lives at home, and developed many life-long friendships.
She was preceded in death by her mother Millie Bellizio, and her brother Daniel Bellizio. Cindy is survived by her husband, Sid, the love of her life. She is also survived by her father Elgie Bellizio, her sister Judy (Glenn) Wernig, her twin, Mindy (Mike) Weisman, her brother-in-law Roger (Camilla) Maestas, her sister-in-law Norma (Max) Jacquez, brother-in-law Richard (Terry) Maestas, and sister-in-law Martha (Bill) Bufkin. Numerous nephews and neices survive her. She will be missed by her family, friends and patients, and Arrow and Chaser, her treasured Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs.
A Rosary for Cindy will be held on October 14, 2019 at Cope Memorial Chapel 404 W Arrington, From 9 am to 11am. The rosary will be followed by a prayer service. Interment will be held in private service for the family
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019