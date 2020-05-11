|
|
Clara Mae Cook
Shiprock - Our beloved mother Clara Mae Cook of Shiprock, NM, passed from this life at 8:24am on May 7th, 2020, she was 81. Born on September 15, 1938, the daughter of Ben and Bah Ben Yazzie of Sheepsprings, NM. She is survived by her children - (son) Barney Cook, (daughter) Verla Johnson, (son) Nathen Cook, (daughter) Sandra Cook, (son) Verl Cook, (son) Darwin Cook, (son) Nolan Cook, and (adopted daughter) Melinda Tharp. Also, by her many Grandkids, Great Grandkids, and Great Great Grandkids.
Our mother touched so many lives, she liked meeting people, we would like to thank everyone who knew. We as a family have decided on cremation, and we will have a memorial service later, when all family and friends can attend. All donations to the family can be made to:
Nolan Cook
11 Road 6900 Waterflow, NM
(505) 860-2676
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 11 to May 13, 2020