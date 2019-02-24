|
Clarence E. Dye, born in Kingman, KS to Albert and Dean Dye, passed in Farmington, NM on February 14, 2019 at the age of 81. He grew up with two older brothers, Bill and Bobbie Dye in Salina, KS.
He married Joleene Kobetich and moved to Albuquerque in 1957 where they raised two daughters. Clarence worked for Zeon Signs before moving to Farmington in 1976, when he and two partners established San Juan Signs. In 1977 he married Brenda Ament and they enjoyed living in Farmington through his retirement in 1992 and until his passing.
Clarence was a licensed electrical contractor and successful businessman. He was skilled and savvy in many ways and shared his knowledge as a mentor, teacher and coach with numerous friends and family. He had a knack for fixing things, and could take an abstract idea and make it real. He raised his daughters to be independent and believe they could do anything. He was a father figure to both of his sons-in-law.
Clarence was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, backpacking, and competitive shooting. He was an active member of San Juan Wildlife Federation for years. He and Brenda made many trips to Alaska where he enjoyed fishing for salmon on the Kenai River.
Clarence is survived by Brenda, his wife of 41 years, and his daughters Victoria Dye (Douglas Kelt) of Woodland, CA and Michelle Snapp (Chip), and granddaughter, Jamie Snapp of Farmington. Clarence was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by many.
Clarence has been referred to as a "man's man". This phrase clearly expresses the essence of the man we loved so much.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Clarence Dye, Team Life Care to , New Mexico Chapter 115; PO Box 21400; Albuquerque, NM 87154.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
