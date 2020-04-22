|
|
Claude Lee Coberly
Aztec - Claude Lee Coberly; 72 of Aztec went to his Heavenly Father after battling cancer courageously. Claude was born in Collins, Missouri to Eugene E. (Gene) Coberly and Ruth B. (Huggans) Coberly who preceded him in death. Also preceded in death by sisters Meredith Ann Coberly and sister Judith Noe. Is survived by wife Susie (Velarde) Coberly and his beloved Pets, Daughter Shawna and (Dale) Herd and son Brian Lee and (Sandra) Coberly and numerous Family and Friends. Claude enlisted in the U.S. Navy on September 1967 serving honorably in Vietnam with the 1st Marine Division RVN as a hospital Corpsman on the USS Alamo. Claude was a lifetime member of Aztec VFW Post 614 and later became a Police Officer for Aztec and Farmington P.D. and retiring from the oilfield. Due to health concerns at the present time Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced. The Family would like to thank all of the staff at the Cancer Center and SJRMC. Also Guardian Angel Home Health and the Visiting Angels. In Lieu of Flowers please donate to the Aztec VFW Post 614.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020