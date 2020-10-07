1/1
Claudette Jessie Wolff
Claudette Jessie Wolff

Billings - Claudette Jessie Wolff died May 17, 2020 in Billings, MT due to terminal cancer. Claudette was born in Deer Lodge, MT July 5, 1946. She graduated from Powell County High School in 1964. She received a Masters of Art from New Mexico State University in 1993. Claudette taught English in China in the late 1980s and adopted her daughter FuChai from China in 1998. Claudette taught at Bloomfield High School from 1988-2000 and taught at Farmington High School from 2000-2010. Claudette was actively involved at St John's Episcopal Church in Farmington, NM.

Claudette was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Medora (Backhaus) Wolff, brothers, Robert, Richard, and Thomas Wolff, sister, Sally Anne (Wolff) Giebel, sister-in-law, Patricia (Burton) Wolff. She is survived by her daughter, Jessie FuChai (Wolff) Mead, son-in-law, Michael Mead, sisters, Michele Wolff, Lianna (Wolff) Karlin, brothers-in-law, Rolland Karlin and Norbert Giebel, and sister-in-law, Nancy (Monroe) Wolff.

A Memorial Service will be held at St John's Episcopal Church, Saturday, October 17th at 11AM with the Reverend Guy Mackey officiating. (Social distancing will be observed and face masks required.) The service will be streamed live on Facebook also.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
