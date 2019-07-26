Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Bloomfield, NM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Bloomfield Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clay Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clay Payne


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clay Payne Obituary
Clay Payne

Farmington - On Saturday, July 20th, Clay Payne, Loving son, brother, and uncle, passed away.

Clay was born on April 20th, 1994 in Farmington, NM to Dal and Debbie Payne. Clay graduated from Bloomfield High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. Clay then went on and received both a bachelors and masters degree in Chemical Engineering from The University of New Mexico. He interned at Sandia National Labs while attending school and went on to work at Sandia Labs full time where he was able to contribute to several important projects in the nuclear department.

Clay had a number of different passions in his life. He loved hunting, mountain bike riding, softball, traveling with his friends, but his greatest love was for his family. Clay always had some type of adventure planned for every weekend whether it was with friends or family. He brought joy to everyone around him and touched many lives. His smile and joy for life will forever live on.

Clay is survived by his parents Dal and Debbie, his brother Cade and wife Raven, his sister Halle, his nephews Colton and Casen, his dog Zoe, his grandparents Bob Payne, James and Glenda Thompson, and Bert and Susan Whitaker, his aunts and uncles Kirk and Cheryl Payne, Dana Payne, Danny and Shelly Thompson, Robert and Kayleen Thompson and many loved cousins. A Rosary at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomfield will be held at 6pm on Friday July 26th. The funeral service will be held at Bloomfield Baptist Church Saturday, July 27th at 10am. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to UNM Pediatric Oncology Program.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now