|
|
Clay Payne
Farmington - On Saturday, July 20th, Clay Payne, Loving son, brother, and uncle, passed away.
Clay was born on April 20th, 1994 in Farmington, NM to Dal and Debbie Payne. Clay graduated from Bloomfield High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. Clay then went on and received both a bachelors and masters degree in Chemical Engineering from The University of New Mexico. He interned at Sandia National Labs while attending school and went on to work at Sandia Labs full time where he was able to contribute to several important projects in the nuclear department.
Clay had a number of different passions in his life. He loved hunting, mountain bike riding, softball, traveling with his friends, but his greatest love was for his family. Clay always had some type of adventure planned for every weekend whether it was with friends or family. He brought joy to everyone around him and touched many lives. His smile and joy for life will forever live on.
Clay is survived by his parents Dal and Debbie, his brother Cade and wife Raven, his sister Halle, his nephews Colton and Casen, his dog Zoe, his grandparents Bob Payne, James and Glenda Thompson, and Bert and Susan Whitaker, his aunts and uncles Kirk and Cheryl Payne, Dana Payne, Danny and Shelly Thompson, Robert and Kayleen Thompson and many loved cousins. A Rosary at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomfield will be held at 6pm on Friday July 26th. The funeral service will be held at Bloomfield Baptist Church Saturday, July 27th at 10am. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to UNM Pediatric Oncology Program.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 26, 2019