Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building
4400 College Blvd.
Farmington, NM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building
4400 College Blvd.
Farmington, NM
Farmington - Colene Goodrich Wells, 84, of Farmington, NM, passed away Thursday June 13, 2019. She was born in Stanton TX, on October 18, 1934 to Lilburn D. and Bertha B. Goodrich.

She was preceded in death by her husband William T. Wells; her parents; her sister Imogene Carroll; and one nephew Steve Carroll.

She is survived by her children Grant (Elena) Wells, Kim ( Daren) Camphuysen, Dianne (Jim) Holgate and Andra (Ken) Stradling; her step-children Becki (Terry) Taylor, Shaunna (Doyle) Rogers, Angel (Steve) Ross, Kevin (Laurie) Wells; nephews Scott, Tim, Tom, and Kelly Carroll; 24 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Viewing will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:00 am with funeral services to follow at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 4400 College Blvd., in Farmington, NM. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1606 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington, NM.

Colene's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 23, 2019
