Resources
More Obituaries for Curby Essary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curby L. Essary


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Curby L. Essary Obituary
Curby L. Essary

Farmington - February 18, 1944 - May 27, 2019

Curby Essary, 75, of Farmington, NM went to be with his beloved Mary Lee on Monday May 27, 2019. Born in Lubbock, TX, Curby lived his life with integrity and honesty, and set a great example for his six children and seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He loved Jehovah our Lord, and befriended and was loved by many.

Curby was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lee, and his parents J.D. and Tressie Harrell. He leaves behind his children Trave, Troy, Trent, Travis, Timothy, and Trista. As well as his grandchildren, Chase Essary, Alexis Kiser, Patrick Kiser, Tessa Essary, Jennifer Clifton, Katie Fritsch, Andrew Fritsch, and two great grandchildren Ashton Clifton and Montana Clifton.

You were truly epic.

There will be a private family service.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.