Curby L. Essary
Farmington - February 18, 1944 - May 27, 2019
Curby Essary, 75, of Farmington, NM went to be with his beloved Mary Lee on Monday May 27, 2019. Born in Lubbock, TX, Curby lived his life with integrity and honesty, and set a great example for his six children and seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He loved Jehovah our Lord, and befriended and was loved by many.
Curby was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lee, and his parents J.D. and Tressie Harrell. He leaves behind his children Trave, Troy, Trent, Travis, Timothy, and Trista. As well as his grandchildren, Chase Essary, Alexis Kiser, Patrick Kiser, Tessa Essary, Jennifer Clifton, Katie Fritsch, Andrew Fritsch, and two great grandchildren Ashton Clifton and Montana Clifton.
You were truly epic.
There will be a private family service.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 2, 2019