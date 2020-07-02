Dale Rodney Halvorson
Bloomfield - 04/17/1950 ~ 06/30/2020
Dale, 70, went home to God's Kingdom the morning of June 30, 2020. We are heartbroken by his departure but we know in our hearts that there is many people awaiting his arrival in Heaven.
He was born in Bagley, Minnesota. Where he grew up with 2 older brothers and one younger brother. He moved to Farmington, NM when he turned 21 following his oldest brother who was in the military, where he met his wife Frances, while working at Pizza Hut on west main. They had 2 daughters. They had 34 years together, before Frances was called home. He worked for Maloof for over 34 years before it was bought by Admiral where he worked another 6 years. He worked in the warehouse, sales, and management. He had a passion for hunting especially geese and elk. He also loved salmon snagging season.
He leaves behind his girlfriend, Joyce Brewer and her amazing family and all his bonus children and grand babies. His daughters, DeAnza Sona (Jeremy Mead), Sindi Salazar (Michael Meek). His grandsons, Bryce Sona, Andric, and Adonis Salazar. His Granddaughter's, Ahjanáe Salazar, and Brooke Sona. His bonus grandchildren, Tyler & Tiyanna Mead, and Adrian & Mariah Meek. His happiness at home, his dog Bandit. His older brother, Dave (Diane) Halvorson, and his younger brother, Donnie (Marilyn) Halvorson. His mother in law, Dolores Valdez. Two brother in laws, Andy (Jeanie) Garcia, and Robert Valdez. Three sister in laws, Sharon Halvorson, Diane Jacquez and Kathy Rivera. Countless nieces and nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Halvorson; brother, Doug Halvorson, son in law, Jeric Sona; his mom and dad Lillian and Clarence Halvorson; and sister in law Carol Halvorson.
He had countless amazing friends and barstool buddies that will miss him dearly. If you knew him, he was a gentle soul that took you in as one of his own. He had his arms open to everyone and treated everyone like family. His heart was big and full of love. We are going to miss that big smile with those awesome dimples and his radiating blue eyes. We will always remember him for his huge heart and his love for Coors Light and when he was grouchy; he was grouchy grouchy. We will all miss "Papa Dale".
Honorary Pallbearers Dave and Donnie Halvorson, Robert Valdez, Bryce Sona, Andric and Adonis Salazar, Jeremy And Tyler Mead, Mike and Adrian Meek, Joe Brown, Billy Evans, Tony Gonzales.
We also ask everyone to wear blue, any shade. This was his favorite color.
All are invited to celebrate his life:
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July, 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 7455 Foothills Drive Farmington, NM 87402.
Reception immediately following at DeAnza and Jeremy's home 6622 Footjoy Road, Farmington, NM 87402.
Dale's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com
.