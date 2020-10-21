1/1
Daniel Atencio
Daniel Atencio

Blanco - Daniel Elias Atencio born June 6, 1946 - October 17, 2020 to Elias & Francis Garcia Atencio. Born in California, reared in Blanco, NM among many uncles, aunts, cousins, & friends.

He is preceded in death by son, Christopher, 2 daughters, Gina & Dina, grandson Christopher Atencio, grandaughter Angel Atencio, wife Angie Gutierrez, parents, brother Bobby Atencio, Dekah and Rob Garcia.

Survived by daughter Susan Atencio-Lombard, sister Marha & Steve Valencia, Raymond & Kathy Atencio, Gerald & Debbie Atencio, sisters Velma, Yolanda, Anita, and Cecilia Atencio.

He has 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who he loved dearly. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

His life's work was teaching for many years in Elementary Specializing in bi-lingual classes. He was an excellent teacher, a great artist (building houses).

Junie, may Gods light shine around you. Peace be with you.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12pm at 174 Road 2599, Blanco, NM 87412.






Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
