Waterflow - Daniel B. Scully, a resident of Waterflow, NM since 1989 left this world to his heavenly reward in glory land on October 20, 2020 at the age of 68. Daniel is the oldest of four children born to Robert Maxwell Scully and Kathleen Ann Boyle. He grew up in San Diego, California and graduated from high school in 1970; he left home in 1971 and was drafted into the Army since his draft number was 76. After basic training he was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War and served in the military police. After the Army, he enlisted in the Arizona National Guard. In 1977 he graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education and in 1986 he earned a Master of Arts degree in Vocation Education. He taught building trades at Newcomb High School and for the first seven years of his thirty year tenure his woodshop students built housing for teachers; he taught woodshop at the mid-school and high school level; he also taught History, Computer Lab, Economics and Finances. He loved his job, teaching for a total of forty years. Many of his students would walk up to him asking if he remembered them, he would say "the young man or woman before me is not the student I knew, what year did you graduate?" Once they answered that question, he would remember them. Several of his students pursued careers in construction or heating and electrical.
He is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Ruby Dee Anne Bolton Scully; mother, Kathleen Ann Boyle Scully Orton of San Diego, CA; sister, Eileen Chamberlain (Hugh) of San Diego, CA; brothers, Ken of Santee, CA and Dennis (Theresa) of Cheyenne, WY; sons, Mark (Maggie) of Grand Junction, Co and Daniel Isaac of Colorado Springs, CO; step-daughter, Jennifer Aylett of Farmington, NM; step-sons, James (Jackie) Loftus of Albuquerque, NM and Thomas E. Loftus of Bloomsburg, PA; nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Daniel loved to fly fish on the San Juan River and snagging salmon at Navajo Lake. He loved camping, working around his "farm", traveling around the country and never going down the same road twice. He served his country and his Lord in many ways. He was loved and will be missed by his family and many friends. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the American Cancer Society
