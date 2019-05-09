|
|
Surrounded by his family, Daniel Yazzie, 101, of Cudei was ushered by angels into the Lord's Kingdom on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born of the Todik'ozhi/Saltwater clan and born for the Deeshchii'nii clan, he was born in Dennehotso, Arizona on May 15, 1918. He was raised by his aunt Kinlicheenii bitsi as his mother Adzanih-Suie was deceased at an early tender age. His father Deeshchii'nii Sani was a Navajo police officer. He attended the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) boarding school at Ignacio, Colorado but in third grade, he ran away driven by homesickness and returned to the Navajo reservation. As a young adolescent, he worked as a ranch hand breaking horses to tame and domesticate them. Eventually, he joined the United States Army and fought in World War II that enabled him to travel to northern Europe, Northern France, Normandy, and Rhineland. He was highly decorated with the American Theater Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Bronze Arrowhead. He was honorably discharged and returned home to the Cudei area where he farmed and herded sheep for Nataani Tso, the late Joe Coleman. It was during this time he met and married Nataani Tso's daughter, the late Minnie Coleman. They resided and were employed at Mesa Verde National Park for 4 years and later, returned to Shiprock. They had five children: one son from a previous marriage and four daughters. He was employed by the BIA for 26 years and retired from Civil Service after 32 years. Upon retirement, he continued farming and ranching in Cudei. He entered tribal politics and was elected President of the Cudei Chapter and served from 1994 to 2002. As President of Cudei, he secured funding for road construction as well as the facilities and infrastructure for the Chapter House, Senior Citizens, and Head Start. He also served on various boards including the Farm Board, Land Board, and Grazing Board. After his tenure as President, he continued farming and ranching.
Daniel is preceded in death by his wife Minnie Coleman Yazzie, grandson Videll Nakai, and granddaughters Jackie M. Birdchief and Kaylyn E. Dixon. He is survived by his son Mitchell Yazzie of Dennehotso, Arizona, Sherrie Nakai of Cudei, Martha Yazzie - Valencia (Chris Valencia) of Rio Rancho, Nora Yazzie of Albuquerque, and Lucille Yazzie of Shiprock. He has 19 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
He is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Rosary will be recited on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. and funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Shiprock. Internment will be at Memory Gardens in Farmington following the service. The reception and dinner will be served at 1:00 p.m. at the Shiprock Chapter House.
The family wishes to express deep appreciation for the show of comfort, support, and love from family, friends, and relatives during this difficult time.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 9, 2019