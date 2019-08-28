|
Danny Edward Scott
Kirtland - Danny passed away at the age of 76. Mr. Scott was born in Long Beach California, February 9, 1943 and passed away on August 23, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill Edward Scott and his mother Ida Leona Taylor. He was raised by his stepfather, Mr. Ray Martin. His younger sister, Diane Elaine Scott preceded him in death. His grandmothers were Mrs. Carlotta Taylor and Mrs. Adine Scott.
Mr. Scott is survived wife, Mary Jo Scott; his brother, Daryl Ray Martin and sister-n-Iaw, Valerie Martin. He has two sons, Mr. Brian Matthew Scott and Mr. Brandon Edward Scott. His grandchildren are Tyler, Andrew, Danielle, Kendra, and Cody Scott. Mr. Scott has two great grandchildren, Tia Bair and Maggie Scott.
Mr. Scott previously worked for the city of Farmington parks and recreation division.
Danny's service will be at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street Farmington, New Mexico on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Pastor Tim Hargrove of Pinon Hills Community Church will present his service.
Danny's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019