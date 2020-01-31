|
Darenda "Indy" Joye Shinsky
Born October 16, 1982 in Denver, Colorado. Colorado Christian Services asked Lynn and Holly Shinsky to adopt her. So when she was 10 weeks old, she joined the family in Michigan as the third child. Everyone who saw her said she looked like a little angel. When she was 8, her family, now with two more siblings, moved to Farmington, NM and joined the Northside church of Christ family. There she enjoyed an extended family for about 25 years. She was a devoted momma bear for her three sons, Ashton, Kaden, and Liam. She was a hard worker to support her sons. She enjoyed helping people as a dental assistant first in Farmington and then in Albuquerque the last two years. Darenda died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 37 while she slept at home. She is survived by her family who love her and look forward to seeing her soon in heaven: sons, Ashton Daniel Englert, Kaden Jacob Englert, Liam Benjamin Cabral Shinsky; father Lynn Shinsky, mother Holly Shinsky, brother Joshua Shinsky; sisters Naomi Davide (Tami), Carissa Jacobs and Melanie Flatt; grandmothers Joanne Shinsky and Joyce Anderson; aunt Marie McGillivary; uncles Paul and David Shinsky. Memorial service will be held Monday, February 3 at 11:00 am at Northside church of Christ in Farmington, NM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Northside church of Christ att: trust fund for sons of Darenda Shinsky.
