Darrell Hunt



Flora Vista - Darrell Chad "Mo" Hunt, 56, was born to Darrell and Kim Hunt on January 5, 1963 and left us on July 7, 2019. Chad was friendly to everyone and would always help anybody that needed or asked for help.



Chad was a wanderlust and lived in at least 6 states making many friends along the way. He moved back to the Farmington area in 2006. He was a great help to his parents and other family members.



He loved being in the mountains especially at the family property at Lemon Lake, Colorado and insisted on camping under the stars. His beloved dog, Petey, was his constant companion for 16 years.



He was preceded in death by his infant son, William in 1996 and by both sets of grandparents and many close family members especially his favorite uncle Brad who taught him to ride and race motorcross.



He was extremely talented and could repair anything. He worked many jobs but had been an HVAC tech for many years.



Left to mourn his passing are his parents, Darrell and Kim, two sisters; Jonna (Phil) Sharpe and Kathy Hunt, two brothers; Greg Hunt (Lupita) and Tim Hunt. Sons; Russell Taylor and Jacob Bates, daughters Rhiannon (Victor), Candace (Nate). His grandchildren; A.J. and Michael Danaher, Ryan Bates, Emilio Samaniego, Eli Taylor, Harvest Dobbins, Mariah McNatt, Elizabeth Samaniego, KayDee Bates, Ivy Taylor. He also has many aunts, uncles and cousins and friends. He was very fond of Misty's granddaughter, Amaya.



His loving girlfriend, Misty Tracy, was by his side until his passing from Lymphoma on Sunday.



He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Viewing/service will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St. in Farmington, NM. Burial will follow the service at Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery. Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 11, 2019