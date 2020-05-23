|
|
Darwin Dye
Darwin (Dwight) Dye, 76, went to be with his Lord Jesus on Wednesday, May 13, 2020; after a ten year battle with Myeloma cancer.
Dwight was a very hard worker. He enjoyed his construction-related jobs. From nail-pounder to job superintendent, and playing with his BIG, yellow backhoe! Since moving to Farmington in 1980, he enjoyed helping younger men and women by teaching them and being an example on the jobs. He never met a stranger and he very much enjoyed helping others with their construction related projects. He got a kick out of teasing his granddaughter's friends.
As family, we enjoyed camping in Colorado on weekends throughout the spring, summer, and fall, 4 wheeler riding, and "watching the grass grow on our beautiful property". His chocolate labs Hershey, Kate, Turtle, Jewel and our baby, Bella, were his best friends along with his hunting buddy, Tom Hummell and others. Dwight enjoyed his fishing trips at Lake Texoma with his brothers: Presley of Oklahoma, Harold of Farmington, and Charles of Texas.
We will miss his great humor, laugh, and smiles. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cheryl and granddaughter Natassja, both of the family home; his daughter Shawna Jameson; son; Stephen, granddaughter Emily Dye and grandsons, Mathew McDade, Kamen and Payton Jameson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Geraldine Dye.
In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in his memory to the Myeloma or to the Southwest Cancer Center in Durango, CO or one of your choice. Thank you and God bless.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 23 to May 25, 2020