Dave Anderson
Aztec - Dave Anderson, 85, of Aztec, New Mexico succumbed to cancer surrounded by family and friends in Oklahoma City on March 27, 2019.
Dave is survived by his wife Emily, daughter Shawmarie James, grandson Cody James, brother Amos Anderson, sisters Claralou Acosta, Ruthie Smith, Evelyn Lavato, and Janice Desposito, and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A special thank you to the people at Oklahoma City Veterans Palliative Care for loving care and support during his final days. Also the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Barnes Friedrerich Funeral Home and Farmington Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Rosary will be held at 9:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington on Wednesday April 3rd with funeral services following. Dave will then be laid to rest at the Aztec cemetery in Aztec, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019