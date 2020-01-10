Resources
More Obituaries for David Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Allison Obituary
David Allison

Farmington - David Allison, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by family. David was a long time Farmington resident, since 1958. He was a used car dealer for many years and truly loved his customers. David is now walking streets of gold and has been reunited with family members that he has longed to see. David had amazing care through hospice with Basin Home Health as well as the PALS program.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Good Neighbor Program through Basin Home Health and Hospice, identifying the PALS program. David's wishes were not to have services, rather he wanted the family to have a private memorial.

Basin Home Health and Hospice 505-325-8231

Wife: Carol Allison Son: Doug Allision

Daughters: Michelle Bedford; Kim Mangan

5 grandchildren

1 great grandson
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -