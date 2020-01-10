|
David Allison
Farmington - David Allison, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by family. David was a long time Farmington resident, since 1958. He was a used car dealer for many years and truly loved his customers. David is now walking streets of gold and has been reunited with family members that he has longed to see. David had amazing care through hospice with Basin Home Health as well as the PALS program.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Good Neighbor Program through Basin Home Health and Hospice, identifying the PALS program. David's wishes were not to have services, rather he wanted the family to have a private memorial.
Basin Home Health and Hospice 505-325-8231
Wife: Carol Allison Son: Doug Allision
Daughters: Michelle Bedford; Kim Mangan
5 grandchildren
1 great grandson
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020