|
|
David Devore
Hogback - David Clah Devore
93 - Hogback, NM
Passed away from this life in Farmington, Wednesday April 29, 2020.
He was born June 19, 1926 in Teecnospos Arizona.
A viewing service will take place at Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, Kirtland NM. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, Farmington NM. Pastor Andy Fine will be conducting prayer after the Burial has taken place.
David C Devore is in Care of Cope Memorial Chapel, 458 CR 6100 Kirtland NM 505-598-9636
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020