Services
Cope Kirtland Chapel
458 County Road 6100
Kirtland, NM 87417
(505) 598-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for David Devore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Devore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Devore Obituary
David Devore

Hogback - David Clah Devore

93 - Hogback, NM

Passed away from this life in Farmington, Wednesday April 29, 2020.

He was born June 19, 1926 in Teecnospos Arizona.

A viewing service will take place at Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, Kirtland NM. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, Farmington NM. Pastor Andy Fine will be conducting prayer after the Burial has taken place.

David C Devore is in Care of Cope Memorial Chapel, 458 CR 6100 Kirtland NM 505-598-9636
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -