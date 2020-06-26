David Harold Martin
David Harold Martin

Aztec - David H. Martin, age 79, born in Lawrence Township, Ohio in 1941 to Guy and Leona Brookover Martin, died in Mercy Hospital in Durango, Colorado on June 24, 2020. Graveside services were Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Aztec Cemetery.

David's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec, 405 S. Main Ave., 505-334-9332.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
