David L. Hair



Farmington - David L. Hair, 66, passed away on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at his home in Farmington, NM of natural causes following a long-term illness. Mr. Hair was born in Artesia, NM in 1953 to the late Eddie C. and Martha Hair. David was the youngest of two siblings and is survived by his older bother Eddie Clark Hair III. The family relocated to Farmington in the mid-1950s where David attended school; graduating from Farmington High School with honors in 1971.



David is survived by his three children, Christy (Hair) Van Ausdall of Ft. Worth, TX, Nathan David Hair of Leander, TX; and Jonathan Hair of Farmington. A proud grandfather, David is also survived by his four grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Alyssa Van Ausdall, and Caden and Brennen Hair.



David is remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed teaching his children to fish the San Juan river and taught two of the three the game of golf . . . Christy never really did get the hang of it. Artistic and creative, David filled his days with woodworking, gardening, and writing. His curiosity and hard work ethic kept him ever busy. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving father and friend who could always make you laugh. Mr. Hair is home with his Heavenly Father now; those of us still down here will miss him greatly.



Friends and family will be gathering to celebrate David's life at a private memorial service in Austin TX on Saturday, June 8th. Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 5, 2019