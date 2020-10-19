David Meredith Hale



Lake Jackson, TX - Dave was born the youngest of six children on May 4, 1929 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Lyle Dewey Hale and Gladys Irene (Meredith) Hale. At the age of 91, in the early morning of September 25, 2020 he met Jesus face to face to walk into his heavenly home after a struggle with Covid-19.



After graduating from high school, Dave left Colorado Springs for Clovis, New Mexico to work as a lineman for AT&T. He met a beautiful young lady named Maurine Pauline Gibbs at the local skating rink and they were soon married at the ages of 18 and 19. Over the next few years their children were born in various towns as David moved for his job. In 1955, they settled in Farmington, New Mexico where they raised their three children. Dave continued to work for Mountain Bell telephone until his retirement and then he began to drive the activities bus for Farmington High School for several more years. He felt a great responsibility driving the students to sporting events and felt the safety of all onboard was his responsibility. He was the most requested driver by coaches of many FHS sports teams. He won several bus driving competitions. Dave loved his church and the whole family became involved in Sunday and Wednesday services, and even helped clean and maintain the church building on Friday nights. Dave was a dedicated family man. He gave his time to coach son Rick's baseball team, not really knowing much about the game but spent the time to learn. He taught oldest daughter Yvonne to drive, at age 12, on the dirt roads in the hills behind their house. He showed Rhonda unwavering support in attending her many music recitals and band concerts (and paying for lessons and instruments!). Vacations were always family oriented, often camping trips in Colorado. Dave and Maurine managed their money wisely and were able to send all three of their children to college. Sadly, on September 10, 2006 Dave's beloved wife, Maurine, went to be with the Lord. In August 2009, Dave moved to Mesquite, Texas where he met Ruth Langford Phelps. They married on January 23, 2010. They lived in Mesquite for about three years and then moved to Kerrville, Texas. In November of 2018, Ruth and Dave moved to Lake Jackson, Texas.



Dave is survived by his wife, Ruth Langford Hale, daughter Yvonne Hale Wilson (David), son Rickey Dave Hale (Sherrie), daughter Rhonda Hale Alford (Phil), grandchildren Sean Hale (Carmen), Aaron Hale, Marc Wilson, Kara Wilson French (Doug), Andrew Alford, Alicia Alford Miller (Brent), Abie Alford, step-grandson Hunter Elam, and great-grandchildren Dante Hale, Alexa Hale, Hadleigh French, Benton French, Rayna Miller and Lenora Miller.









