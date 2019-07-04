|
|
David Paul
Albuquerque - David H. Paul, founder, president and CEO of David H. Paul, Inc., passed away on June 27th at the age of 69. The entire David H. Paul, Inc. family is shocked and saddened by his passing.
David Paul was loved by many. Thousands have benefited from his contributions and training techniques in the water treatment industry worldwide.
David H. Paul, Inc. is well established with a strong team and shall continue uninterrupted training and technical services to its clients with Dr. Linda Paul as the new President/CEO.
"We are committed to continue David's high levels of quality and service for our current and future clients." - Charles Bedford, Operations Manager, DHP, Inc.
David is survived by his adoring wife, Alaska adventure partner, and best friend, Dr. Linda M. Paul, his daughters Allison and Reagan, his granddaughter Mia Wheeler and grandson, Everett David Paul. David is also survived by his sister Dr. Ruth Newton and her partner Dr. Jill Weckey, as well as his sister Lois and her husband Barry Ruggles.
The Celebration of Life for David H. Paul will be at Seasons Rotisserie & Grill, 2031 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104 on Saturday, July 13 from 11:00-3:00.
Appetizers and refreshments will be served at 11:00 and family and friends will speak beginning at 11:30. Lunch will be served at 12:30.
All are invited and welcome. Please rsvp at [email protected]
A full press release is located at
www.dhptraining.com/dpaulpressrelease.pdf.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 4, 2019