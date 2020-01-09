|
David Russell, Jr.
Nenahnezad - David Russell, Jr., 52, of Nenahnezad, NM passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1967 in Fort Definace, AZ to David and Janice Russell, he was born to Bitaani born for Tlashchi clan; materlna grandfather was Tse na biilnii clan and paternal grandfather was Ta nez aahnii.
David Jr. graduated from Roy High School in Roy, Utah, he then attended Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma and Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas. David Jr. also attended Job Corps Diesel Mechanic Apprenticeship in Missoula, Montana and attended several trainings at San Juan College Farmington, NM. David was a professional Hoop Dancer and won many awards for his dancing. David Jr. worked for BIA Roads in Farmington and Navajo Mine in Fruitland, NM. David Jr's hobbies included fixing automobiles, welding, cooking, fishing, hunting and raising his favorite dogs.
David Jr. is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Joe and Alice Juan; paternal grandparents, John and Mary Russell.
David Jr. is survived by sons, Erick D. Russell; daughter, Nicole A. Russell; parents, David and Janice Russell; brother Derrick Russell, Sr.; sisters, Jana D. Russell and Jennie Russell-Howe; grandchildren, Matthew D. Gatewood, Nicolai M. Gatewood, Liviana E. Gatewood.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel with Pastor Chester Dean officiating, burial will at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A reception will be held at Lake Valley Chapter House. Pallbearers are Derrick Russell, Sr., Daron Davis, Clyde Russell, Harrison Juan, Dewayne Blackie, and Kevin Todacheene.
Memorials and donations may be made to the Russell Family.
David Jr's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020